UP man murders wife over her thrashing their child

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife following a dispute over her beating their child, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Ratanpuri village of this Uttar Pradesh district.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ratanpuri police station Pankaj Rai said Nargis was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Naeem Ali in a fit of rage following a dispute over her thrashing their child on Tuesday.

A case was registered against Naeem and he has been arrested, Rai said. The body has been sent for postmortem examination and the police are investigating the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)