Maha: Year on, man arrested in lynching case granted bail

A man who was arrested a year ago for his alleged involvement in a lynching case in Maharashtras Thane district has been granted bail on the ground that the chargesheet has been filed and he has no criminal antecedents.

Updated: 29-03-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:42 IST
A man who was arrested a year ago for his alleged involvement in a lynching case in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been granted bail on the ground that the chargesheet has been filed and he has no criminal antecedents. In his order of Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta directed that the accused, Altaf Badshah Shaikh, be released after he furnishes a bond of Rs 50,000.

On March 15 last year, a group of people severely beat a boy in Bhiwandi area accusing him of trying to steal. The boy died of the injuries sustained during the beating. Shaikh was one of the accused arrested in the case. The court noted that the accused has no criminal antecedents and that a co-accused in the case has already been granted bail. Since the investigation is complete and the chargesheet has been filed, his further custody is not required, said the judge.

