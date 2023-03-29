Burglar held from Palghar district; stolen jewellery and cash recovered

A 46-year-old criminal with at least 40 cases pending against him was arrested from Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra in connection with the burglary of cash and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 23 lakh, police said on Wednesday. Police recovered the stolen jewellery and cash from him. The accused and his accomplices had broken into a locked house in Kashmira locality on March 23/24 night and decamped with jewellery and cash totalling Rs 23.10 lakh, a senior police officer said. The accused is identified with the help of CCTV camera footage.

As many as 40 cases are pending against the accused in various police station limits in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ajmer in Rajasthan, the officer added.

