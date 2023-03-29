Left Menu

Industrial Design student wins competition at Buy Local Summit

Motau, who hails from Centurion, designed an eye-catching and colourful room divider with Ndebele patterns inspired by internationally acclaimed artist, Dr Esther Mahlangu. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:04 IST
Industrial Design student wins competition at Buy Local Summit
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Final-year Industrial Design student at the University of Johannesburg, Tshepiso Motau, has won the Furniture Design Competition in a ceremony hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic).

Motau, who hails from Centurion, designed an eye-catching and colourful room divider with Ndebele patterns inspired by internationally acclaimed artist, Dr Esther Mahlangu. 

The University of Johannesburg conferred an honorary doctorate on Mahlangu in April 2018.

The room divider, which can be folded, comes with shelves that can be assembled and dissembled depending on the space available.

Motau was crowned the winner during the Buy Local Summit & Expo on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was one of five finalists who produced innovative pieces of furniture in line with the theme of this year’s competition, 'Local is Lekker'.

The annual competition is organised by the dtic in partnership with key industry stakeholders such as the South African Furniture Initiative.

It is one of the Furniture Industry Masterplan programmes aimed at promoting design skills in the furniture industry.

Motau said the win came as a surprise to her, as she had resigned herself to a lower spot in the top three after seeing what the other students had produced.

“Being in the top five was a mammoth victory worth celebrating. I really derived pride, joy and contentment from just being one of the finalists. Being crowned the winner of a national furniture design competition of this magnitude in my first attempt was really a cherry on top of the cake. I am extremely excited and lost for words,” Motau said.

She said her education would still be her first priority. She would like to complete her Honours Degree in Industrial Designing before thinking of a full-time career as a furniture designer and manufacturer.

The main objectives of the competition are to raise and nurture design capabilities in the country; raise the image of the furniture manufacturing industry in South Africa, and to grow the industry’s competitiveness by encouraging new product design and differentiation.

However, as the winner, Motau has an enviable opportunity to hone her furniture design skills further.

She bagged a six-month stint in a Furntech Furniture Business Technology Incubator Programme, and an internship with Homewood Furniture, which were two of her prizes for her win.

She was also rewarded with a laptop by Lewis Furniture.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023