Kremlin says Russia's war against hostile states to last 'a long time'
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia's confrontation with hostile states and what it called a "hybrid war" being waged against it by the West would last a long time.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the prediction when asked how long what Russia calls it "special military operation" in Ukraine would last. "If you are referring to a war in a broader context, a confrontation with hostile states, a hybrid war against our country, then it is going to last for a long time," Peskov told reporters.
"And here we need to be resolute and self-confident and to consolidate around the president," he said.
