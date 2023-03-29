Kremlin says Russia's war against hostile states to last 'a long time'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia's confrontation with hostile states and what it called a "hybrid war" being waged against it by the West would last a long time.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the prediction when asked how long what Russia calls it "special military operation" in Ukraine would last. "If you are referring to a war in a broader context, a confrontation with hostile states, a hybrid war against our country, then it is going to last for a long time," Peskov told reporters.

"And here we need to be resolute and self-confident and to consolidate around the president," he said.

