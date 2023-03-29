Left Menu

Maha: Constable found dead on railway tracks; was bodyguard of former minister

A police constable, who was a bodyguard of a former Maharashtra minister, was found dead on railway tracks at Taloja in Thane district on Wednesday morning, with officials suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

29-03-2023
A police constable, who was a bodyguard of a former Maharashtra minister, was found dead on railway tracks at Taloja in Thane district on Wednesday morning, with officials suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The Government Railway Police have identified the constable as Vaibhav Kadam, who was a bodyguard of ex-minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, said an official.

Kadam was also one of the accused in a case where a man, Anant Karmuse, had alleged that he was beaten up at Awhad’s Thane residence over a Facebook post.

It is suspected that Kadam jumped before a speeding train and died, the official said. Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, said the official, adding that a probe is underway.

