Spain to send six tanks to Ukraine after Easter

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:08 IST
Margarita Robles Image Credit: Wikipedia
Spain will send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the April 9 Easter holiday to support Kyiv's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told lawmakers on Wednesday. Robles said the country had just repaired the fighting vehicles that have not been used since the 1990s, and was testing their combat readiness before shipping them.

"By sending the Leopards, we will continue to help the Ukrainian people... to defend themselves against an absolutely unjust attack," she said, adding that Spain would now repair another four tanks which will be sent "in the near future". The Spanish military has trained Ukrainian tank crews for several weeks in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Earlier this week, 18 Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Germany and three pledged by Portugal arrived in Ukraine, which says the fighting vehicles are crucial to defeat the Russian invasion. Moscow calls the deliveries of Western weapons a dangerous provocation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

