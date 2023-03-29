Nineteen people arrested for online cheating in Nepal

Nineteen people, including nine Chinese nationals, have been arrested in Nepal for cheating many people online through platforms like Whatsapp under the pretext of investing their money to gain high returns, police said on Wednesday.

The police conducted search operations after receiving a complaint from one of the victims that they were being cheated by the group through social media sites. The victims were promised an attractive 30 per cent returns on their investment, according to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Division of Nepal Police.

The suspects arrested include 10 Nepalese nationals and nine Chinese citizens.

The police confiscated from them 12 laptop sets, 77 mobile phone sets, 74 sim cards belonging to various telecommunication companies, six passports in the name of different people, two sets of desktops, four routers and over four lakh Nepalese Rupees in cash, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Somendra Singh Rathour.

