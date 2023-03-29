Left Menu

Nineteen people arrested for online cheating in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:01 IST
Nineteen people arrested for online cheating in Nepal

Nineteen people, including nine Chinese nationals, have been arrested in Nepal for cheating many people online through platforms like Whatsapp under the pretext of investing their money to gain high returns, police said on Wednesday.

The police conducted search operations after receiving a complaint from one of the victims that they were being cheated by the group through social media sites. The victims were promised an attractive 30 per cent returns on their investment, according to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Division of Nepal Police.

The suspects arrested include 10 Nepalese nationals and nine Chinese citizens.

The police confiscated from them 12 laptop sets, 77 mobile phone sets, 74 sim cards belonging to various telecommunication companies, six passports in the name of different people, two sets of desktops, four routers and over four lakh Nepalese Rupees in cash, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Somendra Singh Rathour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023