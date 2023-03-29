Left Menu

Maha: ACB arrests cop, agent for bribery

A policeman and an agent were on Wednesday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtras Thane district for bribery, the agency said in a release. The policeman had demanded Rs 8,000 a month to allow the complainant illegally sell banned tobacco products like gutka.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:32 IST
A policeman and an agent were on Wednesday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra's Thane district for bribery, the agency said in a release. The policeman had demanded Rs 8,000 a month to allow the complainant illegally sell banned tobacco products like gutka. After two months, he sought Rs 16,000 from the complainant, the ACB said.

While the policeman brought down the amount to Rs 10,000 after negotiations, the complainant approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the cop and the agent after they accepted the money, said the release. A third accused is on the run, said the ACB.

