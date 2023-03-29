J&K last in country to have property tax: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir is last in the country to come under the purview of property tax, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

He said there was no state or city in the country where property tax has not been imposed.

''Jammu and Kashmir was last in imposition of property. We have imposed the tax after due consideration and with sensitivity,'' Sinha said while replying to a question at a press conference.

The LG drew comparison with neighbouring states and said there was no tax effect on 40 per cent of the residents in cities.

''There are 5.20 lakh houses in cities. Out of them, 2,03,600 houses will only have to pay Rs 1,000 in a year. There is only some area of specific cities, rest of the houses will have lesser tax,'' he said.

Sinha said the money collected would be spent on fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

On corruption, he said action will be initiated against those found involved in graft. ''We believe in the rule of law and Constitution,'' Sinha said.

Replying to questions on the cancellation of recruitment examinations, he said people expressed suspicions on three recruitment tests. ''A probe was held by a committee and something was found in it. So we cancelled three examinations. CBI probe was also ordered. The agency which was involved in the examination was withdrawn,'' he said.

