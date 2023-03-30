AFSPA to be extended in 8 Assam districts
- Country:
- India
The Assam government will extend the 'disturbed area' tag under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for another six months in eight districts of the state from April 1.
It will be extended for Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, according to a notification issued by the state home and political department.
The tag, however, would be lifted from Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district from April 1, following a review of the law and order scenario in the state.
The Centre had earlier announced removal of AFSPA from April 1, 2022 from the entire state of Assam barring nine districts and a sub-division of Cachar district.
The state was declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA during the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990, and this has been extended every six months since then.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dima Hasao
- Tinsukia
- Karbi Anglong
- AFSPA
- Dibrugarh
- Charaideo
- Lakhipur sub-division
ALSO READ
Assam: Police recover huge cache of arms, ammo in Karbi Anglong
Two killed in road accident in Assam's Karbi Anglong
Multi-tier security rolled out in Dibrugarh jail after shifting of Amritpal Singh's aides
Amid operation in Punjab, four 'suspects' brought to Dibrugarh
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh remains elusive; 4 arrested associates flown to Dibrugarh; internet services suspended