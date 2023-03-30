Two doctors booked for negligence on Maha constable's complaints

Two doctors were booked for alleged negligence after complaints by a police constable were verified by local health authorities in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Constable Arun Padhar said the two doctors were negligent while treating him in February and March last year at two hospitals.

Cases were registered under Indian Penal Code sections 336 and 337 for rash and negligent act as well as other offences against the two doctors, the CBD police station official said.

''The cases were registered after a report from the Thane civil surgeon's office verified the constable's complaint. No arrest has been made,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)