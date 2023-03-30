Left Menu

Maha: Boy killed by leopard in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:42 IST
Maha: Boy killed by leopard in Chandrapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 5-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said on Thursday.

Harshal Karmeghe was urinating near his home in Bormala village in Saoli tehsil, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the leopard attacked, Chief Conservator of Forests (Chandrapur) Prakash Lonkar said.

''The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The boy's body was found in the thicket some distance away. His kin will be given compensation of Rs 5.25 lakh,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

