Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces make some gains in Bakhmut

* China's military is willing to work together with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, the Chinese defence ministry said. ON THE BATTLEFIELD * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group acknowledged that fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine acknowledged some Russian gains inside the eastern battlefield city of Bakhmut, while insisting it was inflicting greater losses on the Russian attackers than its own forces were taking in defence. DIPLOMACY, NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND MILITARY AID

* Russia's FSB security service said it had detained a reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for Washington. It accused U.S. national Evan Gershkovich of gathering information classified as a state secret about a military factory. * The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and said there had been a significant increase in the number of troops in the region of the plant and it could no longer be protected.

* Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow was still talking to the International Atomic Energy Agency head about the idea of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant, Russian news agencies reported. * China's military is willing to work together with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, the Chinese defence ministry said.

ON THE BATTLEFIELD * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group acknowledged that fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. IN-DEPTH STORIES

* SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech * INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet

* SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader. QUOTE

"Bakhmut remains the epicenter of military activity. It's still constantly 'hot' there," - Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

