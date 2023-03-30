Left Menu

Son stabs to death father, stepmother in Aligarh

A 24-year-old man on Thursday stabbed his father and stepmother to death with a pair of scissors in Zakir Nagar colony here, police said. Hearing cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot to find the couple lying dead in a pool of blood, police said.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man on Thursday stabbed his father and stepmother to death with a pair of scissors in Zakir Nagar colony here, police said. Hearing cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot to find the couple lying dead in a pool of blood, police said. The son, Ghulamuddin, was arrested, they said.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said Ghulamuddin was an undergraduate student and reportedly had been fighting with his father Ishaq and stepmother Shezaadi Begum for the past few days.

According to the neighbours, Ghulamuddin suspected his stepmother was planning to poison him and there were frequent quarrels over it between the two, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

