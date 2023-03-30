U.S. reporter arrested in Russia pleads not guilty to espionage charges - TASS

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested on suspicion of espionage in Russia, pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Thursday, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Separately, Gershkovich's lawyer Daniil Berman told journalists outside the courtroom that he was not admitted to the trial, and that Gershkovich would likely be held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre, which is often used by Russia's FSB security service.

