Two Indian-origin men arrested for stealing over USD 109K from an elderly woman in US
Two Indian-origin men were arrested for allegedly stealing over USD 100,000 from a 78-year-old woman in the US state of Massachusetts by employing a computer virus scam, police said. Nikit S Yadav, 22, and Raj Vipul Patel, 21, of Parsippany in New Jersey were running a computer virus scheme, the Yarmouth Police said in a statement on Wednesday. The suspects demanded funds from the victim to remove unwanted items from their computer, police said. The victim called a tech support number to assist with an issue with her computer last week. The suspects were arrested after they returned to the victim's residence on Monday evening to collect the money from her, according to the Yarmouth Police. They were charged with conspiracy and larceny over USD 1200 under false pretences, police said. An increasing number of seniors in the US are falling prey to cybercrimes. Cybercrimes cost Americans over 50 nearly USD 3 billion last year, a whopping 62 per cent surge from 2020, according to the FBI's 2021 Elder Fraud Report.
