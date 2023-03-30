CA trapped in 'sextortion' racket, blackmailed to pay Rs 40k
A chartered accountant was allegedly blackmailed to pay Rs 40,000 after being trapped by a sextortion racket online, police said on Thursday. The accused will be arrested soon, said inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of the cyber crime police station, west.
- Country:
- India
A chartered accountant was allegedly blackmailed to pay Rs 40,000 after being trapped by a ''sextortion'' racket online, police said on Thursday. According to the complaint, the victim received a video call from a profile named Krishna Chauhan on Facebook around 12.30 am on March 28, which got disconnected a few seconds ago.
The complainant said after some time he received an edited video of himself in nude condition, ''I was shocked.'' Soon after he got a call on WhatsApp where the caller asked him to transfer Rs 40,000 or he will post his video online.
When they started demanding more money, the 29-year-old moved to police, he added.
An FIR was registered against an unknown accused under sections 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) of IPC and section 67 and 67-A of the IT act at the cyber crime police station, west. ''FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of the cyber crime police station, west.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Krishna Chauhan on Facebook
- Amit Kumar
- section 67
- Rs 40
- 000
ALSO READ
Assam boards question paper sold for up to Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp: Police
Maha: Man booked for WhatsApp status on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb
New WhatsApp desktop app loads faster, enables group video calls with up to eight people
Five held for extorting money from people after recording their ‘obscene’ WhatsApp video calls
Man booked for editing, posting objectional picture of CEO on WhatsApp group