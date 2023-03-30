Oslo police seize 820 kg of cocaine in Norway's biggest bust

Norwegian police have seized about 820 kilograms (1,808 lb) of cocaine in Oslo this week, the country's biggest bust of the drug, police said on Thursday.

Nobody has so far been arrested in connection with the find, estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, Grete Lien Metlid, head of Intelligence and Investigation at the Oslo police told a press conference.

"There has not been cause to apprehend anyone, it is still unclear why this has ended up in Oslo," she told national broadcaster NRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)