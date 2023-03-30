Left Menu

Oslo police seize 820 kg of cocaine in Norway's biggest bust

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 23:08 IST
Oslo police seize 820 kg of cocaine in Norway's biggest bust
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian police have seized about 820 kilograms (1,808 lb) of cocaine in Oslo this week, the country's biggest bust of the drug, police said on Thursday.

Nobody has so far been arrested in connection with the find, estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars, Grete Lien Metlid, head of Intelligence and Investigation at the Oslo police told a press conference.

"There has not been cause to apprehend anyone, it is still unclear why this has ended up in Oslo," she told national broadcaster NRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023