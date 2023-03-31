Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for review of graft conviction

Malaysia's top court on Friday dismissed a bid by former prime minister Najib Razak to seek a judicial review of its decision to uphold his corruption conviction over the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

Najib was jailed last year after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court.

