Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib loses bid for review of graft conviction
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 07:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 07:26 IST
Malaysia's top court on Friday dismissed a bid by former prime minister Najib Razak to seek a judicial review of its decision to uphold his corruption conviction over the multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.
Najib was jailed last year after Malaysia's Federal Court upheld a guilty verdict and 12-year prison sentence handed down to him by a lower court.
