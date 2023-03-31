Six found dead in Akwesasne marsh near Quebec border - local police
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 08:29 IST
An investigation is under way after six people were found dead in a marsh area in Akwesasne near the Quebec-U.S. border on Thursday, local authorities said. The first body was found around 5:00 PM ET in a marsh situated in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) in Akwesasne during an aerial search by the Canadian Coast Guard, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said in a Facebook post.
Authorities are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology examinations to determine the potential cause of the fatalities, the statement added.
