Six found dead in Akwesasne marsh near Quebec border - local police

An investigation is under way after six people were found dead in a marsh area in Akwesasne near the Quebec-U.S. border on Thursday, local authorities said. The first body was found around 5:00 PM ET in a marsh situated in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) in Akwesasne during an aerial search by the Canadian Coast Guard, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said in a Facebook post.

Authorities are awaiting the results of post-mortem and toxicology examinations to determine the potential cause of the fatalities, the statement added.

