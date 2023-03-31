Left Menu

35 dead, 16 hurt in India stepwell accident

The incident occurred as devotees gathered at a temple in Indore to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Thursday, officials said. "We have rescued 18 people, 35 have been found dead and 16 are injured," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 09:05 IST
At least 35 people were killed and 16 were injured after the roof of a stepwell collapsed in central India, a local government official said on Friday. The incident occurred as devotees gathered at a temple in Indore to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Thursday, officials said.

"We have rescued 18 people, 35 have been found dead and 16 are injured," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told Reuters. At least 75 army and rescue personnel worked through the day to remove debris, using ropes and ladders to pull out people who had fallen into the well, local media reported.

