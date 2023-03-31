Two held for drug smuggling in UP

Two people were arrested here for allegedly carrying over 22 kg of ganja, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said police on Thursday stopped a vehicle going from Janeshwar Mishra bridge here to Bihar.

Two occupants of the vehicle, Kamal Kishore Paswan and Dushan Kumar Kamkar, were found carrying the drugs and arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)