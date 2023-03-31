Two held for drug smuggling in UP
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people were arrested here for allegedly carrying over 22 kg of ganja, police said on Friday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said police on Thursday stopped a vehicle going from Janeshwar Mishra bridge here to Bihar.
Two occupants of the vehicle, Kamal Kishore Paswan and Dushan Kumar Kamkar, were found carrying the drugs and arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will not arrest Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav this month in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam, CBI tells Delhi HC.
Bihar government accuses Center of not releasing Rs 2000 crore under MNREGA & PMAY-G
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav furthering PFI agenda in Bihar: State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal
Bihar: YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders
Bihar YouTuber arrested for fake videos of migrant workers attacked in Tamil Nadu