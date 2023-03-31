Left Menu

Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 13:43 IST
Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman sitting in a city park was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four persons in a moving car, police said on Friday.

All the four accused have been arrested and investigations are on.

The four allegedly pulled the woman, who was sitting in the National Games Village Park at Koramangala, into their car at around 10 PM on March 25 and sped in the vehicle..

They allegedly raped her in the moving car, the police said.

They dropped her near her house on March 26 morning and threatened her with ''dire consequences'' if she reported the incident to the police.

The police further said the victim then underwent treatment and lodged a police complaint.

''We are investigating the matter. All the four have been arrested and they are being interrogated,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023