Hotel had not verified background of staffer involved in attack on Dutch tourist in Goa, says CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:48 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday informed the state legislative Assembly that the hotel that had employed the man accused of attacking a Dutch tourist had not verified his background.

A woman tourist from Netherlands holidaying in Goa was assaulted by a hotel staffer at Morjim in Pernem in the intervening night of March 29 and 30. The accused also attacked Eurica Dias, a local man who had rushed to the woman's rescue.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had moved a Calling Attention motion on the floor of the House about the incident claiming that such things bring disrepute to the tourism industry.

Responding to the motion, the chief minister said the accused was arrested by the Pernem police immediately after it received the complaint.

The police probe has revealed that the hotel had not confirmed the background of the accused staffer, and the tourism industry has been warned against employing people of criminal background, Sawant said.

While not disclosing if the accused had any criminal record, the chief minister said all hotels have been asked to enroll their staff for Goa Labour Card, which will help in keeping their record and permanent addresses.

Dias, who rushed to rescue the Dutch tourist from her attacker, is currently undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stable, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

