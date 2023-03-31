Left Menu

Two hybrid militants arrested in connection with attack on social media journalist

During the course of investigation of the case, a special investigation team SIT was constituted, which, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, rounded up a number of suspects, a police spokesman said.During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz and Anayat Ullah Iqbal, both residents of Saidapora Payeen village of Shopian, admitted their involvement in the terror attack, the spokesman said.He said it also came to fore that the duo was working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror group TRF - an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:27 IST
Two hybrid militants arrested in connection with attack on social media journalist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two hybrid militants of The Resistance Front (TRF) were arrested in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged involvement in an attack on a social media journalist last year, police said on Friday. During the course of investigation of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted, which, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, rounded up a number of suspects, a police spokesman said.

During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz and Anayat Ullah Iqbal, both residents of Saidapora Payeen village of Shopian, admitted their involvement in the terror attack, the spokesman said.

He said it also came to fore that the duo was working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror group TRF - an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). On their disclosure, the weapon of offence - a pistol along with its magazine and five pistol rounds besides, an IED were recovered by the security forces in the orchards of Saidapora Payeen, the spokesman said.

Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), a resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, who ran a YouTube news channel, escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him on December 25 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023