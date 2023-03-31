Two hybrid militants arrested in connection with attack on social media journalist

Two hybrid militants of The Resistance Front (TRF) were arrested in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged involvement in an attack on a social media journalist last year, police said on Friday. During the course of investigation of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted, which, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, rounded up a number of suspects, a police spokesman said.

During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz and Anayat Ullah Iqbal, both residents of Saidapora Payeen village of Shopian, admitted their involvement in the terror attack, the spokesman said.

He said it also came to fore that the duo was working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror group TRF - an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). On their disclosure, the weapon of offence - a pistol along with its magazine and five pistol rounds besides, an IED were recovered by the security forces in the orchards of Saidapora Payeen, the spokesman said.

Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), a resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, who ran a YouTube news channel, escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him on December 25 last year.

