Rajkumar Vishwakarma, 1988 batch IPS officer, appointed UP DGP

Rajkumar Vishwakarma, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Police Service IPS, has been made the acting Director General of Police DGP of Uttar Pradesh, government said on Friday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:37 IST
Rajkumar Vishwakarma, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), has been made the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, government said on Friday. Vishwakarma has been posted in place of Acting DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan (1988), who is retiring on Friday, a spokesperson of the UP government said in a statement.

Vishwakarma, the second most senior officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre after 1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goyal in the order of seniority, has a tenure till May 31, 2023. A native of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Vishwakarma is currently posted as the Director General and Chairman of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

