Rajkumar Vishwakarma, 1988 batch IPS officer, appointed UP DGP

Rajkumar Vishwakarma, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), has been made the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, government said on Friday. Vishwakarma has been posted in place of Acting DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan (1988), who is retiring on Friday, a spokesperson of the UP government said in a statement.

Vishwakarma, the second most senior officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre after 1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goyal in the order of seniority, has a tenure till May 31, 2023. A native of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Vishwakarma is currently posted as the Director General and Chairman of the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

