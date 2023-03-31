China could facilitate, not mediate peace in Ukraine, says EU's Borrell
Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:51 IST
China cannot be a mediator in the war in Ukraine but could play the role of facilitator to reach a peace deal with Russia, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"China does not distinguish between aggressor and victim of aggression," Borrell added in a panel held at the Spanish capital Madrid.
