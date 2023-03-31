Left Menu

Goa man draws praise for rescuing Dutch woman attacked by hotel staffer

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:54 IST
The 42-year-old man who came to the rescue of a woman tourist from Netherlands attacked by a hotel staffer in Goa has drawn praise from all quarters for his brave act.

Talking to reporters, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed Eurica Dias for his selfless action and said it indicated that locals in the coastal state are basically helpful.

The minister said he will meet the injured Dutch tourist and her rescuer, who are both undergoing treatment at a hospital, following the attack that took place at Pernem in North Goa.

Dias had rushed to help the tourist who was attacked by a hotel staffer with a knife in the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

Khaunte also praised the quick response of the police team led by Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan who apprehended the accused within an hour after the complaint was filed.

The condition of both the injured persons is stable, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told PTI.

The duo has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim, near here.

The injured tourist is expected to be discharged in the next two to three days, he said.

The woman in her complaint had claimed that an unknown man aged between 25 to 30 years trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises. As she started screaming, the accused tried to hold her and threatened her.

When a local man came to her rescue, the intruder ran away. He then returned carrying a knife and attacked her and her rescuer before fleeing, the complainant said.

The police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt, amongst others.

During the investigation, Pernem police identified the accused and arrested him. Further probe is on.

