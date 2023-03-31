Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites involved in March 27 IED attack held in Bijapur, explosives seized
Two Naxalites who allegedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) that caused the death of a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon commander on March 27 were arrested in the state's Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said.

The two, identified as Korsa Manglu (20) and Deva Muchaki (21), were held by a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (GRD) and district force near Tekri area on Hurrepal-Patelpara road under Mirtur police station limits, the official said.

''The security team was on an anti-Naxal operation at the time. Mangle and Muchaki are members of the outlawed outfit's IED team. A tiffin bomb, detonators, detonating cord, electric wire, battery and switch were seized from them,'' the official said.

''They have said they had planted an IED near Etapal camp to target security forces on March 27, leading to the death of an assistant platoon commander of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force. They also named two more Naxalites involved in the March 27 incident. Efforts are on to nab these two,'' he said.

The official said at the time their arrest, Manglu and Muchaki had just finished planting an IED to target security forces.

