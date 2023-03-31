Left Menu

Sarbananda Sonowal launches Sagar-Setu app of National Logistics Portal

While launching this app Shri Sonowal mentioned, ‘the SAGAR-SETU app of the National Logistics Portal (Marine) would help custodians in easier access to functionalities on a handheld device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 20:08 IST
It is pertinent to add that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping Waterways and Ministry of Commerce & Industry envisaged this one-stop digital platform National Logistic Portal Marine in the month of January 2023. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal today launched the App Version of National Logistics Portal (Marine)  ‘Sagar-Setu’ in the presence of Shri Shripad Y. Naik, MoS, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Shri Sudhansh Pant, Secretary  and other senior officials.

 

 

The app has been envisaged with deliverables covering features like Login Module, Service Catalogue, Common Application Format, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Certification, and Track & Trace etc. It will provide real-time information on activities that are generally not in reach of the importer, exporter, and customs broker including vessel-related information, gate, container freight stations and transactions on fingertips. It also enables digital transactions for payments required for the clearance process of import and export like container freight station charges, shipping line charges, transportation charges, etc.

Benefits for Traders

• Improve convenience with reduced turnaround time for approval and compliances.

• Increase visibility of operations and tracking.

Benefits for Service Providers

• Help in tracking of records and transactions offered

• Receive notification of service requests.

 

It is pertinent to add that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping Waterways and Ministry of Commerce & Industry envisaged this one-stop digital platform National Logistic Portal Marine in the month of January 2023. Within a span of two months SAGAR-SETU app has been launched which will boost maritime trade thereby enhancing the economy of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

