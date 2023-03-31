MoD signs Rs 470 Cr contract with Ultra Dimensions to Naval Aircraft Yards at Goa & Kochi

Ministry of Defence, on March 31, 2023, signed a contract with Ultra Dimensions Pvt. Ltd. (UDPL), Vishakhapatnam for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) at Goa & Kochi, at a cost of approx. Rs 470 crore. The NAYs undertake servicing/repairs of Naval Aircraft, Aero Engines, Rotables and Test Equipment at Goa and Kochi.

Induction of latest state-of-the-art aircraft into Indian Navy inventory requires modernisation of existing maintenance and repair facilities at Naval Aircraft Yards to bridge the technological and capability gap to meet the present and future aviation maintenance challenges. The modernisation includes repair facilities with state of Art automated machineries and Composite repair bays. This project will generate an employment of more than 1.8 lakh man-days over a period of three years

The modernisation will augment operational readiness of Naval Aviation Platforms and reduce dependence on external agencies and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for repairs. This project will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

In addition, Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with Mecon Ltd, Ranchi as Project Monitoring Consultant, at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)