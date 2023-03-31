Left Menu

MoD signs Rs 470 Cr contract with Ultra Dimensions to Naval Aircraft Yards at Goa & Kochi

The NAYs undertake servicing/repairs of Naval Aircraft, Aero Engines, Rotables and Test Equipment at Goa and Kochi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 20:08 IST
MoD signs Rs 470 Cr contract with Ultra Dimensions to Naval Aircraft Yards at Goa & Kochi
The modernisation will augment operational readiness of Naval Aviation Platforms and reduce dependence on external agencies and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for repairs. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Defence, on March 31, 2023, signed a contract with Ultra Dimensions Pvt. Ltd. (UDPL), Vishakhapatnam for modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) at Goa & Kochi, at a cost of approx. Rs 470 crore. The NAYs undertake servicing/repairs of Naval Aircraft, Aero Engines, Rotables and Test Equipment at Goa and Kochi.

Induction of latest state-of-the-art aircraft into Indian Navy inventory requires modernisation of existing maintenance and repair facilities at Naval Aircraft Yards to bridge the technological and capability gap to meet the present and future aviation maintenance challenges. The modernisation includes repair facilities with state of Art automated machineries and Composite repair bays. This project will generate an employment of more than 1.8 lakh man-days over a period of three years

The modernisation will augment operational readiness of Naval Aviation Platforms and reduce dependence on external agencies and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for repairs. This project will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

In addition, Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with Mecon Ltd, Ranchi as Project Monitoring Consultant, at a cost of Rs 24 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023