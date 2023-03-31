Calibrate retail margins: Secretary, DoCA

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Shri Rohit Kumar Singh in a meeting advised retailers to calibrate the retail margins in such a way that the composition of pulses consumption basket of households is not disturbed by price rise. He took meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organized retailers here today and directed them to ensure that retail margins for pulses, especially Tur Dal, are not kept at unreasonable level.

The retail industry players expressed their commitment to extend full cooperation with the government and also assured that all efforts shall be made to keep prices of pulses under control.

Today’s meeting with retail association and major organised retail chains is a part of the series of meetings that the Department had with stakeholders across pulses value chain to ensure availability and affordability of pulses for consumers.

(With Inputs from PIB)