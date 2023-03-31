Left Menu

Three arrested for killing sex worker on GB road

The accused Kaka, 19, Happy 20, and Anil, 22 were arrested in raids in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, they said. They were arrested in raids at different places in Western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Sanjay Sain said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested for allegedly opening fire inside a brothel earlier this month on central Delhi's GB Road and killing a sex worker, police said on Friday. The accused – Kaka, 19, Happy 20, and Anil, 22 – were arrested in raids in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, they said. The shooting, in which a pimp too had been injured, had taken place March 7 around 2 pm at a brothel on GB Road.

The victims were a 30-year-old sex worker and a 28-year-old pimp, police said. Both were rushed to LNJP hospital in injured state, where the sex worker succumbed. She was shot in the back of her neck.

The three accused were captured on CCTV talking to someone on mobile and identified. They were arrested in raids at different places in Western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain said. During interrogation, police found that Kaka used to work at a sweets shop in Mayur Vihar and knew that the shop counter will be flush with money during the festival season.

He hatched a plan to rob the place with his friends Happy and Anil, Sain said. Happy and Kaka arranged a pistol from Bihar and reached New Delhi Railway Station on March 7, and were joined by Anil, who came from Punjab.

Since they were a little early, they decided to visit a brothel on GB Road and met Imran, a pimp, who took them to a kotha.

''After reaching the kotha, they had some confrontation with Imran and others. During the confrontation, Imran and a sex worker noticed that they were carrying a pistol,'' Sain said.

Afraid they might be reported to police, the three tried to flee, but were stopped by Imran and the sex worker. During their scuffle, Kaka took the pistol from Happy and fired indiscriminate shots at sex worker and Imran and fled, the DCP said.

