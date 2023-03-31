Left Menu

Sanitation worker held for making obscene video calls to woman in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:40 IST
A 23-year-old sanitation worker was arrested for making obscene video calls to a woman here, police said on Friday.

Duryodhan Baitha, a native of Nepal, was produced in a court here that sent him to judicial custody, they said.

Baitha also sent obscene messages and videos to the 24-year-old woman who works as an executive at a private firm, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman on Thursday, she was being harassed for the last three days, police said, adding that an FIR was registered under sections 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67, 67-A of the IT Act.

Following his arrest on Thursday night, Baitha told police that he works as a sanitation worker at a PG accommodation in Sector 38. He did not know the woman and got his number from the visitor's book.

''The accused confessed to the crime and we have seized his mobile phone that was used in the crime,'' said Amit Kumar, SHO of Cyber Crime (west) Police Station. RHL

