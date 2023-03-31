Left Menu

U.S. seeks to keep Yemen-bound ammunition seized from Iran

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 21:47 IST
The United States is seeking to keep more than 1 million rounds of ammunition the U.S. Navy seized in December as it was in transit from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to militant groups in Yemen, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"The United States disrupted a major operation by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to smuggle weapons of war into the hands of a militant group in Yemen," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"The Justice Department is now seeking the forfeiture of those weapons, including over 1 million rounds of ammunition and thousands of proximity fuses for rocket-propelled grenades."

