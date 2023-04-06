China urges calm and restraint in Israel-Palestinian situation

China is concerned about the heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinians and urges all sides, especially Israel, to exercise restraint, its special envoy for Middle East affairs said on Thursday.

The international community should take substantive measures for the early and proper solution of the Palestinian issues, the Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East, Zhai Jun, said in a statement posted by China's foreign ministry.

