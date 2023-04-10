Left Menu

Mother of Israeli sisters killed in West Bank attack dies -hospital

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:08 IST
The mother of two Israeli sisters who were killed last week in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank has died of her wounds, hospital officials said on Monday.

Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, who were also British citizens, were killed on Friday when their car was shot at by a suspected Palestinian gunman. Their mother was in the car with them and was critically wounded.

Israeli forces are still trying to track down the assailant down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

