Rs 9.35 lakh seized from man in J-K’s Ramban
Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district, officials said.During routine checking, a police team intercepted a car which was on its way from Ramban to Dharam.
Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.
During routine checking, a police team intercepted a car which was on its way from Ramban to Dharam. A total of 1,870 notes of 500 denomination with a total value of Rs 9,35,000 was seized from a man, identified as Tariq Ahmed, travelling in the car. they said.
During questioning, Ahmad said he is working with a contractor but failed to justify the possession of such a huge amount of cash, the officials said.
The cash was seized by the police party as the matter pertains to be of tax evasion, they said, adding the Income Tax Department was alerted for further action.
