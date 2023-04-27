Left Menu

Poland probes parts of aerial military object found in woods

Prosecutors and security service personnel in Poland are investigating the remains of an aerial military object that was found in woods in the center of the country, the justice minister reported on Thursday.

Poland's security services are on high alert due to Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine. However, the Defence Ministry said on Twitter that the object found near Zamosc, a town near the city of Bydgoszcz which is located some 265 kilometres (164 miles) northwest of Warsaw, did not pose a danger to residents.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said the military department of the district prosecutor's office in the city of Gdansk is leading the investigation, with military experts, police and military counterintelligence agents also involved.

Authorities have not said what kind of equipment they think it is. But the Gdansk prosecutor's office said in a statement posted on its website that no traces of explosives were found at the site where the aerial object was discovered.

The office said it would not comment on theories appearing in the Polish media about where the item came from and that it was exploring several threads.

“Various hypotheses regarding the secured evidence are being investigated,” Prosecutor Grazyna Wawryniuk said.

