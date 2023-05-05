Fresh Tihar Jail footage shows Tajpuriya was attacked even in front of security staff

A fresh CCTV video from Tihar Jail has emerged on social media purportedly showing that gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was attacked in front of security personnel as well when they were taking him away after he was stabbed by four inmates.

Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons by the Gogi gang members inside the high security prison Tuesday morning. But he was still alive and was being taken away by the prison security personnel when the accused attacked him for a second time, according to the fresh CCTV footage.

Reacting to the clip, a senior jail official said action will be taken against personnel found guilty. ''The Tamil Nadu police provides security inside the jail premises and the force will take against their personnel,'' he said.

The fresh footage shows security personnel were in a corridor when the accused barged in through the door and again attacked Tajpuriya. He could be seen moving his leg in the video, confirming he was alive at that time. In the footage, it appears the security personnel remained a bystander while the assailants keep attacking the gangster.

Earlier on Thursday, a video emerged on social media showing how the gruesome attack unfolded.

The old video, captured by a CCTV camera inside the high-security jail, showed the attackers descending from the first floor by clinging to bed sheets using them as a rope and then barging into Tajpuriya's cell on the ground floor to attack him. Tajpuriya, who was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, enters the scene from the other end. As soon as he sees the first attacker, he rushes inside a cell and pulls the iron door to shut it. The assailants drag him to the common area and stab him repeatedly with improvised weapons. Tajpuriya was killed early Tuesday allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan — who stabbed him ''92 times''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)