Russian defence minister inspects troops and equipment - TASS

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected troops and equipment from Russia's southern military district on Thursday, the state news agency TASS reported.

RIA, another state-owned news agency, cited Shoigu as instructing one of his deputy ministers to ensure troops had all the weapons they needed.

Shoigu was on Friday bitterly criticised by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner militia, who accused him of starving Wagner forces of ammunition and support.

