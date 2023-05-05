Left Menu

Wagner Group leader's comments show feud with defence minister continues - Ukraine

Comments by the leader of Russia's main mercenary group on Friday show that his conflict is continuing with the Russian defence minister and top military commander, a spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence said on Friday.

"The confrontation continues," spokesperson Andriy Yusov said, referring to remarks made by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

