Wagner Group leader's comments show feud with defence minister continues - Ukraine

Comments by the leader of Russia's main mercenary group on Friday show that his conflict is continuing with the Russian defence minister and top military commander, a spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence said on Friday.

"The confrontation continues," spokesperson Andriy Yusov said, referring to remarks made by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)