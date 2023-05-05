Left Menu

Delhi man kills brother-in-law, absconds

A 20-year-old man died on Friday after his brother-in-law allegedly slit his throat in west Delhis Nangloi area, police said. The PCR caller was identified as Bimlesh Rana, also a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar and the brother of the accused, Singh said.

Updated: 05-05-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:42 IST
A 20-year-old man died on Friday after his brother-in-law allegedly slit his throat in west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said. Accused Pankaj Rana is absconding and the reason for the murder is not clear. However, the pair was not on good terms, they said. Around 1.30 pm on Friday, the police received a PCR call where the called informed the operator that his brother had killed a man, a senior officer said. When the police reached the spot at Railway Station Park of Veena Encalve in the Nangloi area, they found the victim's body with his throat slit with a sharp weapon. A blood-stained kitchen knife was also found near the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said. The victim was identified as Vikas alias Akash, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar. The PCR caller was identified as Bimlesh Rana, also a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar and the brother of the accused, Singh said. The accused had married the victim's sister Geeta Kumari alias Khushbu in 2016. Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot, the police said and added that Vikas' body was sent to the morgue for post-mortem. The police have formed multiple teams to nab the accused, they added.

