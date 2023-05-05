Left Menu

Maha: Valuables worth Rs 18 lakh stolen from house in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-05-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 20:15 IST
Maha: Valuables worth Rs 18 lakh stolen from house in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 18 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Hudkeshwar police station area of Nagpur on Thursday night, an official said.

Thieves had allegedly broken into a house in Suryoday Nagar when the occupants were away and decamped with a safe containing cash and valuables worth Rs 18 lakh, he said.

A case under sections 457 (house breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023