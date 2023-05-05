Maha: Valuables worth Rs 18 lakh stolen from house in Nagpur

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 18 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Hudkeshwar police station area of Nagpur on Thursday night, an official said.

Thieves had allegedly broken into a house in Suryoday Nagar when the occupants were away and decamped with a safe containing cash and valuables worth Rs 18 lakh, he said.

A case under sections 457 (house breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)