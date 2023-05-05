Left Menu

Minister Shantanu Thakur launches Tuticorin-Male direct shipping service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 20:31 IST
Minister Shantanu Thakur launches Tuticorin-Male direct shipping service
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Shantanu_bjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Friday flagged off the direct shipping service between Tuticorin and Male, Maldives, from VO Chidambaranar Port in Tamil Nadu, according to an official statement.

The statement said during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maldives in June 2019, the Prime Minister of India and President of Maldives dwelt on the need to improve connectivity between India and Maldives through the establishment of enabling infrastructure, which will also give impetus to bilateral trade between two countries.

''MV MSS Galena will sail from Tuticorin to Male on May 5, 2023. It is scheduled to reach Male on May 7, 2023,'' it added.

The vessel MV MSS Galena has a carrying capacity of 421 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said this service added a new chapter to connectivity initiatives taken by both countries in the (IOR) Indian Ocean Region.

This will further give impetus to bilateral trade between India and Maldives, and thus will lead to greater trade between the two countries, the minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways added.

Earlier, the bulk cargo bound to Maldives from Tuticorin was sent through barges and sail ships, and the containers bound to Maldives are routed through Colombo. A service between Tuticorin - Kochi - Kulhudhuffushi - Male was operated by SCI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

