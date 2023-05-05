Left Menu

Punjab police bust terror module, one arrested in Tarn Taran

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said Gurbhej Bheja, along with an associate identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukh, who is currently lodged in the Central Jail Goindwal Sahib, had conspired to receive the firearms and carry out criminal activities, including murder.He said that as per preliminary investigations, Bheja was in need of money and was lured by gangsters to work for them.

The Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a module linked to wanted terrorists Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Satbir, also known as Satta, who are based abroad, following the arrest of one of their operatives in Tarn Taran.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the operative, Gurbhej Singh, was arrested based on reliable inputs that he would go to a location pinpointed by Landa and Satta to retrieve weapons. Police teams from Tarn Taran laid a trap and nabbed him.

''Gurbhej Singh has a criminal background and had recently been released from the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail,'' he said in an official statement, adding that 10 pistols were seized from his possession.

Police have registered an FIR under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act in connection with this. The FIR also names Sukhdeep Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Satnam Singh and Yadwinder Singh and Baaghi Singh, Yadav said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said Gurbhej Bheja, along with an associate identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukh, who is currently lodged in the Central Jail Goindwal Sahib, had conspired to receive the firearms and carry out criminal activities, including murder.

He said that as per preliminary investigations, Bheja was in need of money and was lured by gangsters to work for them.

