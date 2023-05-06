Left Menu

Police conduct search at terrorist's house in J&K's Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted a search at the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Kulgam district, officials said.

The search operation was carried out by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police as part of its crackdown on terror elements, they said.

SIU Kulgam conducted a search at the residential premises of Abdul Gani Bhat, father of terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali, at Chek Desen Yaripora, a police spokesperson said.

Bhat is an active terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit HM and is wanted in several terror-related cases, he said.

The search was conducted after a special judge of a designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kulgam issued a search warrant in one of the cases, the spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the killing of five non-local labourers at Katrosa Kulgam in 2019. The SIU is investigating the case and has been conducting searches and investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

