Turkey to move its embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan after gunfire on ambassador's car

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:54 IST
Turkey will move its embassy in Khartoum to Port Sudan following gunfire on the Turkish Ambassador's car, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

"With recommendation from the transitional government and Sudan army, we decided to move our embassy temporarily to Port Sudan for security reasons," Cavusoglu told reporters in southern city of Antalya.

A car of Turkey's ambassador in Sudan came under fire from unidentified assailants, though no one was injured, a Turkish diplomatic source said early on Saturday.

