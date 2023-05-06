Left Menu

Woman feared drowned after jumping into stream in J-K’s Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:15 IST
Woman feared drowned after jumping into stream in J-K’s Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was feared drowned after she allegedly jumped into a fast-flowing stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, a police official said.

The woman, a mother of two, was having a dispute with her husband and was attending a meeting convened by village elders to sort out their differences in Banihal area, the official said.

He said the woman left the meeting in a fit of anger and jumped into the nearby Mahoo nallah in Nachilana area.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by locals, police and Army but there was no trace of the woman, the official said The operation was halted due to rising water levels owing to heavy rains in the area, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023